Police Crack Down On Disability Parking Abuse During The Holidays

This year marks the 12th year that Illinois Secretary of State Police will be looking for those parking illegally in disability spaces at shopping malls around the state.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says, “Taking a parking space from someone in need violates all laws of human decency.”

State Investigator Glenn Florkow says they take this enforcement effort very seriously.

Florkow says fines can range from $350 for parking in a disability space without a placard or special license plate, and up to $2,500. You can also have your license suspended for up to a year.

For more information from the Secretary of State’s Office, click HERE.