Police Identify Fatal Stabbing Suspect

Peoria police are looking for one woman in connection with the recent fatal stabbing of another.

Jatara Johnson, 29 (pictured) is wanted for the fatal stabbing of Charee Alexander, 19, near Peoria’s Schmoeger Park.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said during the course of the investigation detectives have gathered information leading to the identification as Johnson as the suspect.

Officers responded to the area of Schmoeger Park April 11 on reports of a large fight along with reports of numerous fights happening simultaneously spilling into the street and residential yards.

On their way to the scene, officers stopped a vehicle leaving the area and located Alexander bleeding heavily from a stab wound on her neck. Alexander was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center where she died of her injuries April 12.

Dotson said the stabbing apparently occurred as a result of a fight between two women, an ex-girlfriend and a current girlfriend, over a man. The women involved were neither Alexander nor Johnson.

The two women had previous contact through social media and face-to-face encounters and allegedly agreed to meet in Schmoeger Park.

Each woman was accompanied by others during the encounter and the large fight between the two groups took place. It is not clear which side in the dispute Alexander and Johnson stood during the fight.

The investigation continues.