Police Investigate Homicide On Peoria’s Southside

Peoria Police were called to the area of Sand and third around 1 p.m. Monday on reports of a shooting.

Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim with gunshot wounds.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the victim, 36-year old Daryl Keller, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harwood says it is unknown at this time how many times Keller was shot.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police say a white vehicle was seen fleeing the area towards MacArthur Highway after the shooting.

No other information was released. The incident remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.