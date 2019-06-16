Police Investigate Two Armed Robberies

Peoria police are investigating two armed robberies that were reported within minutes of each other.

The first incident was reported around 8 a.m. Sunday at Freedom Oil, 2631 W. Farmington Road. That report was followed around 15 minutes later by a report of an armed robbery at the McDonalds on Main Street in Peoria.

Scanner traffic indicated a black male suspect with similar clothing descriptions armed with a handgun at each location. But is is not known if the same suspect was responsible at each location.

No injuries were reported.

(This story will be updated)