East Peoria Police were called to 108 Albert Street in Washington at approximately 5:18 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a home invasion.

Two victims, a 44-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center with injuries. Their conditions were not available.

East Peoria Police say the suspect, or suspects, are still at large.

The incident remains under investigation.

