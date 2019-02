The Peoria Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred Friday afternoon in 300 block of W. Hanssler.

Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says it happened around 3 p.m.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.