Police Investigating East Bluff Homicide

A 21-year-old man is dead, the victim of a shooting in Peoria’s East Bluff.

Peoria police say the victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital, after being dropped off there by private vehicle.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says officers responded to a ShotSpotter report of multiple rounds fired in the 2300 block of N. Peoria Ave. around 2:48 a.m. Sunday.

As they arrived, officers located a crime scene near the intersection of Peoria and Archer. Police were then notified around 2:55 a.m. of a shooting victim being dropped off at a hospital.

Officers and detectives canvassed the area seeking witnesses. A K9 search was also conducted at the scene.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Peoria Police Department (309-673-4521) or CrimeStoppers (309-673-9000).

