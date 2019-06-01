Police: Juveniles Disrupt University Street Businesses

Peoria police twice were called to the 3500 block of University Street Friday night on separate reports of large groups of juveniles disrupting area businesses.

Officers were first dispatched at 6:44 p.m. on a report of a large group of juveniles in the parking lot going from Walmart to Steak ‘n Shake. The juveniles were told by police to move along.

Later, at 8:41 p.m. officers were called again to the Walmart parking lot regarding 50-60 juveniles disrupting business, riding carts in the lot and almost hitting cars.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says once officers arrived they had the juveniles call their parents for a ride home. Two BB guns were located under cars in the parking lot.

