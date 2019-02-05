Police: Lock Your Car Doors…Every Time

Peoria Police are reminding residents to lock unattended vehicles and close garage doors…every day…every night…every time.

Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says with warmer weather, comes crimes of opportunity.

During overnight hours, numerous burglaries have occurred recently where cars were left unlocked and parked outside. And, vehicle thefts have occurred where garages were left open.

PPD also suggests not leaving any valuables or spare keys to other vehicles in your car as this invites a thief to steal the entire vehicle.