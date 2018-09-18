Peoria police have made an arrest in connection with a Labor Day weekend homicide.

Jamal Younger, 22, of Peoria was taken into custody Monday afternoon without incident in the 700 block of NE Adams. Younger is accused of the Sept. 2 fatal shooting of Jordan Allison, 21.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple rounds fired in the 2300 block of N. Peoria found Allison at the intersection of Peoria and Archer.

Allison was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the course of an investigation, detectives gathered information leading them to identify Younger as a suspect.

Younger is being held in the Peoria County Jail on a charge of first degree murder.

The post Police Make Arrest In Labor Day Weekend Homicide appeared first on 1470 WMBD.