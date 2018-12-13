Police On Scene After Peoria County Businesses Receive Bomb Threats

(25 News) — Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said police are on the scene of two Peoria County businesses after they received electronic threats.

The threats were received at German-Bliss Implements in Princeville and CEFCU on Everett McKinley Dirksen Parkway near the Peoria International Airport, Asbell said.

Asbell said he believes the threats originated overseas and does not believe them to be genuine, but his office is taking precautions.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office said it is possible more businesses could receive the threats in an attempt to get Bitcoin or money. Police are asking anyone who receives a threat to let law enforcement know.