Police Provide Marketplace Location

(Peoria Police) – With warmer weather upon us, officers have responded to numerous incidents involving an armed robbery or theft to a victim as a result of an on-line transaction.

The incident involves the sale of an item and a prearranged meeting location.

Upon arrival to the prearranged location, the victim is robbed of the item at gunpoint or the item is taken by force or the suspect simply snatches the item and flees the area.

As a reminder, the Peoria Police Department welcomes the use of the visitor parking lot (Walnut St on the side of the Police Department) as well as the lobby for the use of the public in providing neutral grounds and safer transaction locations.

Transaction locations meaning, for the exchange of goods and money for sales made on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, letgo, etc.

Citizens are reminded all transactions remain civil and neither Commissioned Personnel nor Non-Commissioned Personnel shall intervene on either party’s behalf.

The purpose of using the Peoria Police Department as a transaction location is to provide a safe environment forthe exchange of goods.

The Peoria Police Department is located at 600 SW Adams.

The lobby can be used for this purpose during the hours of 9am – 5pm.