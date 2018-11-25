Police Recover Woman’s Body From The Illinois River

(From 25 News) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department, Fon Du Lac Park Police and Illinois Conservation police held a combined sonar-search on the Illinois for a missing woman from Manito.

They were looking for leads in the disappearance of Lois Fidler, 69, who disappeared after last being seen leaving her home in February.

Tazewell County Deputy Sheriff John Shallenberger reports around noon on Saturday, a boat located a car sunken around 20 feet from shore, just south of Copper Creek Road.

That car, a 2003 Jeep Liberty, matched the discription of Fidler’s last known vehicle. A woman’s body was recovered inside the car, but has not yet been identified.

The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office has joined the investigation.