Police Remind Motorists To Drive Sober During The New Year’s Holiday

The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and also 200 local law enforcement agencies remind motorists to drive sober during the New Year’s holiday.

“Last year, six people died on our roads over New Year’s, and four of those deaths were alcohol-related,” said Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “It’s everyone’s responsibility to make good decisions before getting behind the wheel. It really is a matter of life or death — yours as well as others.”

The holiday campaign features the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” messages. In addition to DUI and seat belt offenders, law enforcement will show zero tolerance for speeding, distracted driving and also other offenses.

Motorists are urged to take these important steps to avoid a tragedy:

Plan ahead: If you plan to drink or use any impairing drugs or substances, plan for a sober driver to take you home. If it’s your turn to be the designated driver, take that role seriously – your friends are relying on you.

Remember: it is never OK to drive impaired. Alcohol and other drugs affect skills necessary for driving.

Use a community sober ride program if available: call a cab or use your favorite rideshare app.

If you see a friend or family member who is about to drive impaired: take the keys away and help them get home safely. They’ll thank you later.