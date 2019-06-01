Police Remind Residents Of Peoria Fireworks Ordinance

Peoria police want to remind residents of the City’s fireworks ordinance.

Police say they have received calls to respond to illegal fireworks the last few years, so the effort is under way to get the ordinance to the public and remind the public of the dangers associated with consumer fireworks.

Officers are doing door to door hanging red fireworks placards in neighborhoods.

The placards state that anyone violating the City’s fireworks ordinance is subject to a fine of $250.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends leaving fireworks to the professionals. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is by attending a public display conducted by trained professionals, including Glen Oak Park July 3 and UnityPoint Health Red, White and Boom brought home by Adam Merrick Real Estate July 4.

The following fireworks are permitted in the City of Peoria and mirror regulations set forth by the Office of the State Fire Marshall.

APPROVED CONSUMER FIREWORKS ARE LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING:

Cones including Showers of Sparks, Fountains and Repeaters (also known as Cakes), Mines, Comets, Tubes, Shells, Fancy Florals and Parachutes.

UNREGULATED (ALSO ALLOWED) NOVELTY FIREWORKS:

Snake or glow worm pellets; smoke devices; trick noisemakers known as “party poppers,” “booby traps,” “snappers,” “trick matches,” “cigarette loads,” and “auto burglar alarms;” sparklers; toy pistols, toy canes, toy guns or other devices in which paper or plastic caps containing twenty-five hundredths grains or less of explosive compound are used, provided they are so constructed that the hand cannot come in contact with the cap when in place for the explosion; toy pistol paper or plastic caps that contain less than twenty hundredths grains of explosive mixtures.

PROHIBITED CONSUMER FIREWORKS (INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO):

Hand held fireworks, bottle rockets, firecrackers of any size or type, sky rockets, roman candles, chasers, buzz bombs, helicopters, missiles, planes, sky lanterns, pin wheels, any ground items other than those identified as Approved Consumer Fireworks.

Sparklers are also allowed, but are discouraged due to the heat produced – 1200 to 2000 degrees or enough to melt glass.

Please follow these safety guideline recommendations for the approved types of fireworks:

Choose a level surface free of grass, weeds, or other combustible material for at least ten feet in all directions.

Keep children and pets out of this discharge area. Only responsible adults should handle or light fireworks.

Always keep a hose or bucket of water on hand.

Once the fireworks are spent, they should be placed into a bucket of water to soak overnight before placing them in the garbage.

Individuals found in violation of the City of Peoria’s Fireworks Ordinance are subject to a $250 citation.