Police Respond To Shots Fired

At 2:37 Thursday afternoon, Peoria Police responded to shots fired near the 1000 block of Hanssler.

Upon arrival, officers found a male down in front of a residence with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Two suspects fled the scene. One was believed to be a black male in his 20’s who fled westbound Hanssler in a silver car. The other suspect was described as a black male who fled on foot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The situation is still under investigation.

