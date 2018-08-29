Police: Search For Alexis Scott Continues

The Peoria Police Department is assuring the public that it is actively pursuing leads in its search for Alexis Scott.

The 20-year-old woman was last seen Sept. 23 at a party at a house at 125 W. Richmond Ave. Her mother reported her missing Sept. 27.

The police department was criticized during Tuesday’s Peoria City Council meeting by residents accusing police of dragging its feet and not calling in outside resources to help, such as the FBI.

Interim Police Chief Loren Marion released a detailed redacted timeline of the actions taken by officers and detectives since Scott’s disappearance.

(Video from Peoria Police Department Facebook)

Press Conference from 2pm today regarding the Alexis Scott investigation as well addressing comments made at the city council meeting 8/28/18. Will also post timeline referred to by speakers. Posted by Peoria Police Department on Wednesday, August 29, 2018

The timeline outlined, with identities redacted, a number of people who have been interviewed by police. There are also searches that have been conducted between Hillside Drive and Gardner Lane, Galena Marina, Wheeler Road and Light Body Road in Glasford and Dickinson Run Creek. Some of the searches were based on information received from a medium or psychic.

Police also traveled to Fulton County to investigate a report of a mattress and carpet that were set on fire in Canton.

Marion says police department has been in contact with the local FBI office and the FBI office in Chicago.

“We’ve also obtained assistance from Peoria County Search and Rescue, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Fondulac Police Department, who used their boat on the Illinois River to conduct searches, Peoria Fire and Rescue, not only its boat but also its dive team, the Peoria County Coroner’s Office and Crime Stoppers,” Marion said.

Marion said nine people are known to have been at the party where Scott was last seen have been interviewed as well as the cab driver who dropped her off at the party around 4 a.m. Sept. 23.

Additionally, Marion said approximately 19 search warrants have been obtained and served during the course of the investigation.

Still, Marion says, police have not given up hope of finding Scott alive.

“As of right now, we have nothing to indicate she is deceased,” Marion said. “So we are investigating it as a missing person case.

“We want the community to know the work that has been involved in this case. We just have to be careful to protect the integrity of the investigation,” Marion said.

Peoria police Lt. Mike Boland says someone knows something and it’s time to step up.

“The information, if they have it, if they would share it with the police department would be greatly appreciated,” Boland said. “Because that’s how this case is going to be solved, ultimately, is by persons of knowledge sharing that information with us.”

Marion said Crime Stoppers has re-released a video urging anyone with information to come forward. And he has requested Crime Stoppers increase the reward for information leading to Scott being found.

(Video from Peoria Police Department Facebook)

Missing Person – Alexis Scott Missing Person – Alexis ScottPlease take a moment to watch this video. Please share!*Video is a repost. Reward has been increased to $2500. Posted by Peoria Police Department on Wednesday, August 29, 2018

The post Police: Search For Alexis Scott Continues appeared first on 1470 WMBD.