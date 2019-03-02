Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspects

Peoria police are searching for two armed robbery suspects and their getaway vehicle.

Police say officers responded to a report of an armed robbery around 7:33 p.m. Friday at the Verizon Digital Store, 2521 W. War Memorial Drive.

Witnesses said two black males entered the store, one of them armed with a handgun, and took an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones. They were described as wearing white surgical masks and blue surgical gloves.

The suspects left the scene north on Hamilton Road in what was described as a white E-Class Mercedes Benz vehicle. The vehicle was occupied by a black male driver and a black female passenger in the back seat.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or its occupants is urged to contact the Peoria Police Department (309-673-4521) or 911 immediately.

Police say do not approach the vehicle or the occupants as they are considered armed and dangerous.