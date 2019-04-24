Police Searching For Missing, Endangered Person

Peoria police report they are looking a woman who is described as missing and endangered.

Sharon Braun, 72, was seen around 3 a.m. Wednesday at her home in the 7300 block of Radnor Road in Peoria. It was reported Shaun may have been distressed when she left the residence.

Braun is described as 5-foot-8, 165 pounds, with blonde/white hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and and unknown color of pants.

Anyone with information on Bruan’s whereabouts should call the Peoria Police Department (309-673-4521.)