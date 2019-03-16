Police Searching For Stabbing Suspect

Peoria Police are searching for man wanted in a stabbing incident.

A Peoria Police report indicates that an officer observed a physical altercation between a male and a female in the 1100 block of W John Gwynn Jr Ave around 9 P.M. Friday.

The female victim advised the male, now known as Mark S. Franklin, stabbed her in the shoulder.

She further explained while inside of the residence, the two began to argue and it escalated into a physical altercation.

The victim stated she was bound inside of the residence, threatened bodily harm, and ultimately stabbed in the shoulder.

The victim stated she was able to escape the residence.

Though she was able to get outside, the victim stated she was intercepted by Franklin as she was attempting to leave in her vehicle.

The victim stated Franklin then broke the window to her vehicle and took the keys.

The altercation outside caught the attention of passing patrol officer resulting in Franklin fleeing the area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Franklin was last seen in the 200 block of N Western Ave.

If you have any information regarding Franklin’s whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

Do not approach Franklin – he is considered armed and dangerous.