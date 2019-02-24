Police Searching For Suspect Considered Armed And Dangerous

Peoria police are asking the public’s help in locating a sexual assault suspect.

However, anyone who encounters the suspect, identified as Joshua McCall, 34, should not approach the man because he is considered armed and dangerous.

McCall is wanted on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Police say McCall is also wanted for telephone threats he has made toward the victim and the victim’s family.

The victim’s mother informed police that McCall stated he would rather be killed then go to prison on these charges.

Anyone with information on McCall’s location is urged to immediately call 911.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation, should contact Detective Craig Johnson of the Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (309-494-8368) or CrimeStoppers anonymously (309-673-9000).