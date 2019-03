Peoria Police shot and killed a ‘vicious’ pit bull Thursday morning.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says a pack of four pit bulls were running loose near the 1400 block of S. Arago Street around 8:00 a.m. They attacked two individuals.

One person was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The other person did not require medical attention.

Dotson says the remaining pit bulls were caught and taken to the Peoria County Animal Protection Services.