Police Stepping Up Patrols For National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

In April, you will see increased patrols and enforcement zones across Illinois to crack down on distracted driving for National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

The Peoria Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police, and other agencies to remind drivers to put the phones away while driving or pay up.

Public Information Officer, Amy Dotson, says they want to keep people safe.

“Traffic can change in an instant. Something could end up in the roadway or the traffic pattern can change in front of you,” Dotson said. “All it takes is one instant for you to have your eyes off the road where things could go tragically wrong”.

Texting while driving can distract the driver, not only visually, but also manually and cognitively.

Sending or receiving a text message can take the driver’s eyes off the road for an average of 4.6 seconds, or the equivalent of driving the length of a football field at 55 mph blind.

Dotson says if stepping up the patrols is a deterrent from distracted driving, then it accomplishes the goal and keeps eyes on the road.

“This is for the greater good. This is keeping us all safe on the roadways,” Dotson said.