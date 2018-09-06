(AP) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has denied writing an anonymous New York Times opinion piece that said an internal “resistance” was working to thwart some of President Donald Trump’s efforts.

Pompeo spoke to reporters after a Thursday meeting in New Delhi with top Indian officials and said, “It’s not mine.”

He says “It shouldn’t surprise anyone” that the New York Times chose to print “such a piece.” He says if the piece actually was written by a top U.S. official “they should not well have chosen to take a disgruntled, deceptive, bad actor’s word for anything.”

Pompeo accuses the media of trying to undermine the Trump administration and says he finds it “incredibly disturbing.”

The Times says publishing the essay anonymously is “the only way to deliver an important perspective” to its readers.

The post Pompeo Denies Writing Anonymous Opinion Piece appeared first on 1470 WMBD.