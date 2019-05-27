Possible Child Abduction Was A Search For Lost Dog

East Peoria police say a complaint about a possible child abduction or kidnapping turned out to be a search for a lost dog.

Police responded the Armstrong Elementary School on Highview Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving the complaint.

Police said in a news release that after an investigation into Monday afternoon, it was determined the individuals involved were a father and daughter looking through the neighborhood for their lost dog.

Police said at no time during the investigation was there any indication of a kidnapping or child abduction.

