PPD Warns About Crimes Of Opportunity

Police say a rash of armed robberies in Peoria have a common thread.

The robberies have been happening when people are just getting home, and out of their vehicles.

“An individual will pull into their driveway or get into their vehicle, and that is when the perpetrator will take advantage of them,” said Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion.

Marion tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan a majority of these crimes have been reported in the Center Bluff, often in daylight and into the evening hours.

Marion says most of the victims have been elderly or frail, and easily overpowered by their assailants. He says residents need to be vigilant, and report anything out of the ordinary.

“We can’t have police officers on every street, every corner, all the time. So, that’s where the neighborhoods themselves come into play,” Marion said.

Contact the Peoria Police Department if you have information about any

criminal activity in your area by calling (309) 673-4521.