PPS Approves Some Raises, Tables Others

A number of Peoria Public Schools employees will receive a pay raise, while others will have to wait a bit longer.

On Monday night, PPS approved a salary increase of up to 3-percent for non-union employees. Those employees are program directors and mid-level management. The pay raise will be retroactive to July 1.

Peoria Public Schools principals, assistant principals and other administrative personnel’s pay increases were tabled. School board members told Schools Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat that they wanted more information before approving administrators’ raises.

A vote on salary increases for administrative personnel is expected at the next school board meeting on Oct. 22.

Once the board gives its approval, the increases will be allocated by Superintendent Kherat.

