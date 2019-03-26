PPS Board Tables Start Times Vote

(From 25 News)–After weeks of meetings and public input, the Peoria Public School board tabled the vote on changing school start times.

After a special committee spent the last month crafting this proposal, board members simply said they were not ready to vote, in front of a standing room only crowd. Many of them appeared confused about what they would be voting on.

This also comes after at least four public forums with parents to discuss the pros and cons of changing the start times. There was also an opinion survey open from Feb. 25- March 13.

Several board members mentioned research which shows more sleep can help students focus in the classroom.

At Monday night’s meeting, the proposal most parents appear to support would shift middle and high school students to star at 8:00 am, with primary schools starting at 9:00 am. Right now, middle and high school students start at 7:30 am, while primary students start at 8:30 am.

Now it is back to the drawing board for an alternative proposal. Board members are set to discuss and vote on that plan during their next meeting, April 8th.