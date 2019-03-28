PPS Board Vice-President Appointed To WIU Board Of Trustees

The board vice-president for Peoria Public Schools, Douglas Shaw, is one of seven individuals appointed to a new Board of Trustees for Western Illinois University.

The appointments announced by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker must be confirmed by the Senate.

A news release from Pritzker’s office described the appointees as “a strong team of diverse experts in their fields.”

The news release went on to say the new board “will focus its efforts on revitalizing WIU’s student recruitment and outreach efforts, focusing investments on core programs, burnishing the university’s reputation and brand throughout the state, and strengthening relationships with its surrounding communities.”

Shaw spent 22 years as an IT professional for Caterpillar. Since 1999, Shaw has taught management information systems as an adjutant lecturer at the University of Illinois-Springfield Peoria Center. Shaw previously served on the boards of Leaders Change Illinois, Illinois Valley Fuller Center for Housing, the Illinois Central College Scholarship Selection Committee and the Planning Committee for the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce’s Community Leadership School.

Other appointees to the WIU Board of Trustees include:

Greg Aguilar of the Q2030 Regional Action Plan at the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

Erik Dolieslager of the Central States Coca-Cola Bottling Division, also a former WIU Leathernecks football player.

Kisha Lang, principal of Bridgescape Learning Academy’s Humboldt Park campus.

Nick Padgett, managing director of Frontaura Capitol, which he co-founded to invest in stocks in Vietnam, Nigeria and Sri Lanka that are not yet classified as emerging markets.

Polly Radosh, retired professor of sociology at WIU and founding chair of the Department of Women’s Studies.

Jackie Thompson, retired president of the WIU Alumni Council and current president of the WIU Foundation Board.