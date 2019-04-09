PPS School Start Times To Remain The Same

There will be no change in the start times for Peoria Public Schools.

School Board President Dan Adler wanted the board to vote up or down a suggestion toward shifting start times at all schools 30 minutes later, beginning in the 2020 school year. The board voted down the plan on a narrow 4-3 vote.

Board Vice-President Doug Shaw and board members Gregory Wilson, Ernestine Jackson and Martha Ross voted no.

A board committee and the full board has been wrestling with adjusting school start times with the goal of helping students learn better. The committee had recommended the board take no action toward changing school start times. Currently, primary schools start at 8:45 a.m., while middle and high schools start at 7:30 a.m.

Adler had suggested that while the plan would be in place to delay start times, the district could take the summer devising a plan to address concerns addressed during community forums such as bus schedules, athletics and before and after school care for students and how to pay for it so the cost would not be passed along to parents and families.

Shaw suggested the board motion was, in essence, putting the cart before the horse.

“I would like to see how the administration would implement this and what it would cost. Because it seems like right now we’re going to approve it and then tell the administration to tell us how they’re going to support it. Seems like we should do the other piece first.”

“I’m not sure how pushing times back is going to save money for transportation when you’re running the same routes just 30 minutes later,” said parent Lauren Wulf.

Ross said the board had been through this road before.

“For the last several years we have looked at this and it just didn’t work out,” Ross said. “It was too costly for transportation and it was not accepted by the majority of the parents.”

Ross was also concerned about the cost and the availability of staff to pull off the change this time.

“To derail some of the things that are going now, some staff member will either have to take this on, unless we’re going to hire somebody new to do it.”

Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said before and after school care is provided in five PPS schools currently (Charter Oak, Hines, Maude A. Sanders, Thomas Jefferson and Whittier). Kherat said to provide the service to seven more schools in the district would cost about $302,000, while 10 more locations would cost about $452,000. Kherat said her figures were based on 60 students each day Monday through Friday with four adult supervisors for two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon with each adult paid $15 per hour.

Jackson felt the committee had spoken.

“I’m sitting here thinking if the committee is not in agreement, should I as a board member go against a committee that we asked to come together to deal with start times,” Jackson said.