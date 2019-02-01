PPS Schools Closed Friday

While old man winter is releasing his grip on Central Illinois Public Public School has canceled in-school classes Friday.

A post on the Peoria Public Schools District 150 Facebook page says “due to the sustained subzero temperatures affecting the mechanical reliability of the buses and their safety, Peoria Public Schools will be closed Friday, February 1.”

PPS spokesman Thomas Bruch says it was discovered Thursday evening that diesel fuel in buses was starting to gel.

District officials say Friday will be a continuation of Learning Anywhere and Anytime with students completing tasks from their learning log. Teachers will remain available through email from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Friday.

All other district staff is directed to follow protocol from the last two days.

Any staff member with questions is directed to contact their building principal or supervisor.