PPS Students Learning At Home

Peoria Public Schools have already cancelled classes for Wednesday with upcoming wind chills dropping down to 40 below zero.

Instead of students having the day off, PPS Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat has come up with a plan called “Learning Anywhere And Anytime”.

“Student’s will receive a letter today (Tuesday) from their school, and a learning log which has to be completed for the day from home,” said Kherat.

This type of program is allowed by the Illinois State Board of Education ISBE waiver, for flexible days according to Kherat.

She says it is an opportunity for the students to still learn while not physically being in a classroom.

“The work will be to support what they are learning in school. So, there should be no new learning and no new concepts being introduced,” said Kherat.

Even for those without computers, they will still participate with activities such as reading and writing.

According to Kherat, several days have already been missed this school year and the district does not want to keep the students in class when temperatures get warmer, especially since some schools lack air-conditioning.

“It really gets complicated once you get into that domain having to

make up another week or so,” said Kherat.

Anyone with any questions about the “Learning Anywhere And Anytime” program should call their child’s school.