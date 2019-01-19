Preventing Frozen Pipes

Illinois American Water is reminding homeowners of steps to take to prevent water damage from frozen and burst pipes.

Spokesperson Karen Cotton says there are steps you can take to avoid costly repairs.

“One simple thing that we ask people to do is to run a small trickle of water. They can help protect their indoor plumbing by running that trickle overnight to help keep pipes from freezing,” Cotton said.

She also suggests opening the cabinet doors and wrapping exposed pipes with insulation, eliminating sources of cold air near water lines by repairing broken windows, insulating walls, closing off crawl spaces and eliminating drafts near doors.

Cotton says it is very important to know the location of your water main shut-off valve.

“If your pipes do burst, make sure that you turn the water off immediately. And, don’t try to thaw frozen pipes without shutting the water off first,” Cotton said.

She says you can protect exposed pipes with insulation or or use electrical heat tracing wire; newspaper or fabric might also work. For outside meters, keep the lid to the meter pit closed tightly and let any snow that falls cover it. Snow acts as insulation.

Cotton says when you are away from home, have a friend or neighbor check your property to ensure that that heat is working and the pipes have not frozen.

Cotton says a freeze alarm can also be purchased for less than $100 that will call a user-selected phone number if the inside temperature drops below 45 degrees.

For more information from Illinois American Water, click HERE.