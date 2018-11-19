Princeville Couple Laid To Rest

(From 25 News)–A Princeville couple, allegedly murdered by their son, has been laid to rest.

On Saturday, friends and family said their final goodbyes to Susan Brill de Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron.

A wake for the couple was held in Peoria, followed by private funeral.

The Bradley University professor and her husband went missing last month, before their bodies were discovered by police in the Spoon River near Laura.

Jose Ramirez, the couple’s adopted son, confessed to stabbing them and dropping their bodies off a bridge.

20-year-old Jose Ramirez and 21-year-old Matthew Roberts are charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Both men were held on $3 million bond, are due in court at the end of the month.

If convicted, they face 20-60 years in prison for each count.