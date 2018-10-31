Princeville Murdered Couple’s Autopsy Results Released

A Princeville couple whose bodies were recovered from the Spoon River Tuesday were stabbed and beaten, according to autopsy results revealed by the Peoria County coroner.

Coroner Jamie Harwood says both Susan Brill de Ramirez and her husband, Antonio Ramirez Barron, both 63, suffered “significant blunt force trauma to their head and upper bodies and significant sharp object wounds and stab wounds.”

Harwood also said there were also multiple defensive wounds on the couple’s upper arms.

“They bluntly did not go down without a fight,” Harwood said.

Harwood said an exact cause of death has not been determined, but it is likely a combination of the wounds caused their deaths.

The couple’s adopted son, Jose Ramirez, 21, is being held on $3 million bond on two counts of first degree murder.

A second man arrested in connection with the slaying, Matthew Roberts, 20, of Princeville was originally charged with concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice. Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said an additional charge of first degree murder has been added after further interviews with the suspects indicated that Matthews was an “active participant” in the couple’s slayings.

Charges read during a Tuesday bond hearing for Ramirez by prosecutor Dave Kenny alleged Ramirez approached his parents while they slept, sprayed pepper spray and stabbed his father in the stomach and the neck. He also stabbed his mother in the stomach and the neck after she woke up.

Ramirez confessed to wrapping the bodies in a tent and a tarp, loaded them into his father’s SUV and dumped the bodies in a waterway.

The bodies of Brill de Ramirez and Ramirez Barron were found Tuesday afternoon in Peoria County off the Route 78 Spoon River bridge north of Laura.

“The injuries we found on autopsy were consistent with what (Ramirez) has said in court,” Harwood said.