Princeville Residents Discuss Controversial Hog Facility At Meeting

(From 25 News)–A proposed hog facility in Princeville has community members concerned about health and quality of life. Thursday night many gathered to discuss that controversial facility. While many said they understand how agriculture is a big asset to their community some said this large scale operation offers several negatives that out weigh the benefits.

Over 100 people filled the Princeville Grade School gym to address concerns regarding the hog facility holding 2,480 hogs. That is 20 short of needing a public hearing by state law, but village president Jeffrey Troutman said residents have expressed a number of concerns.

“Anytime you have a hog it’s going to stink and the wind is primarily south, south west and that’s where this farm is located. So that’s in direct line with our village. We don’t want our properties to be downgraded, we want to play up and increase our population here in town,” said Troutman.

With the facility 1.07 miles from the village line and close to her property, long time resident Pam Price said she is worried about water contamination.

“There’s a stream that runs rights through the property that’s a grave concern for us. That stream flows straight north east right to the back of our neighbors property right into their wells.” said Price

However Nic Anderson from the Illinois Livestock Development Group said number one the facility has been approved by the Illinois Department of Agriculture and that many of the concerns the residents have are misconceptions.

“We exist already in Illinois. We’re a big hog state and the rules that are in place give distance and set backs and precautions. There’s engineered designs to help provide safety to communities when livestock is building in their area.” said Anderson

The village president said he hopes local legislatures as well as the Department of Agriculture will work towards legislation that gives more power to smaller municipalities in the areas surrounding their boundaries.