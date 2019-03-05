Pritzker Addresses Illinois Roadway and University Funding

Illinois has not had a Capital Bill for 10 years according to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and he’s says now it is time to invest in transportation infrastructure.

“Our roads and bridges across the state of Illinois are crumbling, and so are the waterways,” Pritzker said during a visit to Peoria’s Neighborhood House.

Pritzker says this he will introduce a capital bill this spring.

“Investing in our roads and bridges and waterways is good for the economy of the state,” Pritzker said. “It not only preserves jobs that are dependent on that, because we are the supply chain hub of the nation here in Illinois, but it also helps us to attract new businesses and new jobs.”

Along with funding for the roadways, Pritzker also said that universities across the state have been underfunded.

Pritzker said there was a threat of Map Grants being taken away, which scared students.

“It reduces enrollment in the state, and therefore hurts all our universities,” Pritzker said.

According to Pritzker, more than 72,000 people chose not to go to college in Illinois due to the treats of the university system.

“When they leave our state, 70 percent do not come back, and they get jobs elsewhere,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker has proposed more funding for the university system in Illinois, and his approach “is rational and balanced”.