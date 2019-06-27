Pritzker Increases Benefits For Families Of Fallen First Responders

CHICAGO – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation that doubles the death benefits for families of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters, a day after Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Chisum was killed in the line of duty.

The governor signed HB2028 on Wednesday. The previous law, set in 1999, capped state reimbursements for burial costs at $10,000, but the new law raises that cap to $20,000, effective for deaths from June 30, 2018, onward.

“While no amount of money can ease the terrible grief of families who have lost their loved ones because they were killed in the line of duty, I hope we can at least lessen the financial burden of an immeasurable loss of our state’s finest,” said Pritzker. “My heart breaks for the families, friends and fellow first responders every time a brave soul leaves us in the noblest of ways. A grateful state will always honor your legacies.”

Shots were reported shortly before 2 p.m. in rural Avon on Tuesday. Illinois State Police and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene. Earlier in the day, ISP said the suspect involved was barricaded in a home in rural Avon.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Nathan Woodring of Avon, was taken into custody Wednesday morning and transported to McDonough County Jail.