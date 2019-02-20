Pritzker Reviewing Lapse In Retrieving Aurora Suspect’s Gun

(AP) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says his administration is reviewing how the gunman who killed five co-workers at a suburban Chicago business had a weapon despite a felony conviction.

Gary Martin’s Firearm Owners’ Identification card was revoked in 2014 after authorities discovered a 1995 felony conviction in Mississippi. But it prompted only a letter to the 45-year-old Martin ordering him to surrender his weapons.

Pritzker said Tuesday that his staff is examining the “problem that’s apparent in the system of retrieving firearms from people whose FOID cards are voided.”

The Democrat says that “my entire team is focused on it, has been all weekend.”

He offered no details but says he would work with lawmakers to tighten the system.