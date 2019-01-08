Pritzker Seeks Pay Hike To Lure Cabinet Talent

(AP) – The House Executive Committee has approved a plan pushed by the incoming governor to increase salaries he can offer his cabinet.

The committee voted unanimously Monday to increase salaries by 15 percent for agency directors and assistant directors hired by Democratic Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker.

Democratic Rep. Christian Mitchell of Chicago is sponsoring the plan. He says Pritzker is having difficulty attracting talented people necessary to fix Illinois’ problems because the pay isn’t competitive.

The Transportation and Corrections department jobs pay $150,000 and would go to $172,500.

The state police director is paid $140,000 and would get $161,000.

Mitchell says prison directors in California and Texas get about $265,000.

The Texas Transportation chief makes $300,000.

New York is increasing five cabinet-level salaries to $190,000.

The committee also OK’d Pritzker’s plan to replace members of the Illinois Tollway board because of questionable spending.

Pritzker will be inaugurated Jan. 14.