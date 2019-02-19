Pritzker Signs $15 Minimum Wage Into Law

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law Tuesday which will raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

Senate Bill 1 will increase the minimum wage from $8.25 an hour to $15 an hour over six years. The first wage hike will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, when the minimum wage will increase to $9.25 an hour.

Pritzker and Democrats in the General Assembly said the minimum wage bill will help lift thousands of Illinoisan residents out of poverty.

Business groups and Republicans asked for tiered wages, depending on the region of the state. They said the cost of living is lower in downstate Illinois than the Chicago region.

“This is only the beginning of J.B. Pritzker’s war on taxpayers and small business,” said Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider. “Nearly doubling the minimum wage will destroy entry-level jobs, raise prices for consumers, and bust budgets at every level of government. Pritzker pledged to govern differently and listen to all parties and stakeholders, but those turned out to meaningless words.”

However, Democrats argued the minimum wage should be the same statewide. Pritzker has proposed tax credits to help small businesses absorb the costs of paying their employees more.OP