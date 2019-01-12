Pritzker To Use Own Money To Increase Staff Pay

(AP) – Illinois Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker plans to pay his own money to double the salaries of several key staffers.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Pritzker created East Jackson Street LLC to personally compensate staffers in addition to their government salaries. Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh says the governor elect “is committed to recruiting top talent to state government to best address the challenges Illinois faces.”

Pritzker’s chief of staff, three deputy governors and their special assistants, deputy chiefs of staff and other high-level employees will receive the double salaries. Overall it will apply to 20 positions, some that have not been filled. With the extra pay Pritzker chief of staff Anne Caprara’s salary would be almost $300,000.

Staffers who received the additional pay must report it along with other public disclosures.