Pritzker Unveils “Honest” Budget Proposal

(AP) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he is proposing an “honest budget” proposal.

“The costs are not hidden, the revenues I propose are not out of reach, the hole we need to fill is not ignored,” Pritzker told a joint session of the Illinois General Assembly Wednesday.

But Pritzker says the state faces a $3.2 billion deficit in the budget that begins July 1. And he reminded his audience that the state has a $15 billion pile of overdue bills.

“Last year alone,” Pritzker said, “the state paid out more than $700 million in late payment penalties. That’s enough to cover free four-year university tuition for more than 12,000 students.”

Pritzker is proposed raising more than $1 billion in state revenue by legalizing recreational marijuana and sports betting.

“Let’s be honest. Like it or not, cannabis is readily available right now. I would rather this state tax it and regulate it than deny the reality of its use and accessibility,” Pritzker said. “By legalizing and regulating adult use cannabis in this legislative session we will create jobs and bring in $170 million in licensing and other fees in this fiscal year 2020.”

Pritzker campaigned on legalizing marijuana and on Wednesday called for legalized sports betting. He also wants a tax on insurance companies.

Pritzker said he was focusing on spending for education, health and human services and public safety.

The governor also wants to reform the income tax system with a graduated tax based on income. Voters would have to approve that in 2020.

“It is not fair that I pay the same tax rate as a teacher, child care worker, a police officer or a nurse. And efforts to simply increase the income tax rate across the board fuels further income inequality and kicks the can down the road for our children and grandchildren to solve our ongoing budget issues,” Pritzker said.

“Now, I understand I am an unlikely proponent for this much needed change,” Pritzker said. “But perhaps the fact that the heaviest burdens would fall on taxpayers like myself under a new fair tax system will convince many of you that I am proposing this path forward because I truly believe it’s what is best for Illinois.”

Pritzker began his speech with a moment of silence for those killed and wounded in the Aurora warehouse shooting last Friday.

The Illinois Senate’s Republican leader is skeptical about the governor’s budget proposal.

Sen. Bill Brady of Bloomington says the Democratic governor used his budget address to promote “more spending, more tax increases.”

Brady says he has “grave concerns” about Pritzker’s plan to handle the state’s obligation to fund its pensions. They have a $134 billion shortfall. Pritzker proposes borrowing $2 billion, selling state assets, stretching the payment schedule and using money from a progressive income tax to pump billions of dollars extra into the debt.

Other money for pensions would come from Pritzker’s proposed graduated income tax. Brady says he opposes that too.