Pritzker Visits Peoria Neighborhood House

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker praises Peoria’s Neighborhood House and its hard work.

“It’s terrific that so many kids are being fed, that so many seniors have available to them the Meals On Wheels program, and we’re grateful for the work that Neighborhood House does,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker got to help out during snack-time Monday.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

Illinois went two years without a budget, negatively affecting social service programs.

“It is time to be responsible with a budget. To balance it, to get it passed, and to make sure that we’re investing in our human services across Illinois,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said he proposed that funding for his budget, but there is more that needs to be done.

“They deserve funding from the state because they’re doing the work that the state needs to have done for people who must need it,” Pritzker said.

The Neighborhood House in Peoria provides breakfast, lunch, and snacks to students, provides food for seniors, and also provide day care services.

“I think that everyone is just excited to have someone who believes in the social service aspect and really just a balanced budget,” said Neighborhood House CEO Becky Rossman. “It’s hard to run a business when you aren’t sure what your revenue is going to be.”