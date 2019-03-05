Pro Wrestler King King Bundy Dies

(AP) – Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy has died at age 61.

Promoter and longtime friend David Herro says Bundy died Monday. Herro posted on Facebook : “Today we lost a Legend and a man I consider family.” The cause of death and other details were not disclosed.

Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 6-foot-4, 458-pound wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981.

He was best known for facing Hulk Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2, which Hogan won. WWE said he was one of the “greatest … big men to lace up a set of boots.”

Bundy had guest appearances on the sitcom “Married…with Children.”

He was planning to appear next month at WrestleCon in New York City.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bradley’s Brown, Childs Earn All-MVC Honors Update: Peoria Police Investigate Suspicious Package Peoria Home Suffers Significant Damage In Fire Illinois Website Offers Help For Gambling Addictions Apparent Stabbing Victim Found In Burning Apartment Police Continue Search For Armed Robbery Suspects
Comments