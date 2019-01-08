Probably a Good Idea Not Mugging People

Polyana Viana was sitting outside her apartment Saturday night in Rio, waiting for an Uber. A guy sat next to her and demanded her phone. He said he had a gun, and she assumed it wasn’t real, so she threw two punches and a kick, then put him in a rear naked choke, sat him down, held him in an armbar, and said “Now we’ll wait for the police.” Oh yea, she’s a UFC FIGHTER WITH A 10 AND 2 RECORD! The gun the guy had was just a lump of cardboard.

Click HERE to check out the pic of the guy after his mugging attempt

