Proof That Cats Know Their Names But They Still Ignore You; A New Bob Ross Breakfast Cereal; and Sunday is National Beer Day

Today’s Morning Mix “Three Things to Know:”

1. When you want your cat to come cuddle on the couch and you call them a bunch of times but they still don’t come, it’s NOT because they don’t understand what you’re saying. It’s because they’re ignoring you. A new study out of the University of Tokyo has FINALLY proved that cats do recognize their own names, like dogs do. They can probably recognize other words, too. But the difference between cats and dogs is what they DO with their language abilities. Dogs will come when you call them and do tricks on command . . . cats could, but they choose not to. Because they’re cats.

2. When it comes to a celebrity endorsement, nothing says trendy like going with an artist from PBS who died almost a quarter of a century ago. If you don’t know the name BOB ROSS, he was an artist who had a TV show on PBS in the ’80s and ’90s, which developed a cult following. He passed away in 1995. And now . . . he has his own BREAKFAST CEREAL. Somehow, someone decided to make “Bob Ross:The Joy of Cereal.” It looks like it has oats and marshmallows like Lucky Charms, and it’s available exclusively at FYE. We wonder if there are any happy little trees in there.

3. Sunday is National Beer Day. And the date actually isn’t random. On April 7th, 1933, FDR took the first major step toward ending Prohibition and signed a law that would allow people to brew and distribute beer in the U.S. Anyway, maybe Sunday would be a good occasion to have a beer. What’s that? You were going to drink 10 of them anyway? Well that’s lucky timing.

A survey in honor of the holiday asked people who drink beer how many they put down during the average week. 65% have one to four beers a week . . . 18% have around one beer a day . . . 12% have more like two or three a day . . . and 5% put down more than 21 beers a week, which means an average of more than three a day.