Public Works Crews To Begin Sandbagging Water Street

Sandbagging operations along the Peoria riverfront have expanded to Water Street as the flooded Illinois River continues to rise.

The river at Peoria, as of Friday, is forecasted to rise to 28 feet by Monday morning, ten feet above flood stage. The record river crest at Peoria was 29.35 feet in April, 2013.

Peoria Public Works has announced there will be several closures on Water Street.

Additionally, the parking lot to the south of the River Station will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday. An vehicles left in the lot on Saturday morning will be towed to the RiverPlex parking lot.

The parking lot (on the river side) in the 400 block of Water Street will ONLY be accessible if entering from the south.

The following streets will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday:

Water Street from Hamilton to Main Street

Water Street from Liberty to the 400 block of Water Street (this will still allow access to the parking deck for the condos at 401 Water)

Harrison Street will also be closed from Commercial to Water Street

Visitors to the Peoria Riverfront Museum will still have access to the underground parking lot, but traffic patterns will change to allow for one-way traffic on Water Street. Vehicles can travel down Main, turn right on Water, enter/exit the deck on Water, and turn right on Liberty. (The green arrow on the map below indicates this pattern). On-street parking is available on Water Street, as of Friday evening, between Main and Liberty.

Pedestrians will still have access to sidewalks and businesses in the 200-400 blocks of Water Street.

The promenade along the river in this area will be closed. Citizens are asked to avoid this area to allow crews to work.

All flood-prone areas will continue to be monitored, including the CEFCU stage and Water Street.