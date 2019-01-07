Putting A Local Face To The Government Shutdown

The partial government shutdown is into its third week.

Monday, Democratic Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin appeared at the Peoria Farm Bureau office with Ashley Maness, president of Local 3247 of the American Federation of Government Employees. AFGE is the union representing employees at the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research, commonly referred to as the Peoria Ag Lab.

Maness said nearly 200 Ag Lab employees are on furlough, while a skeleton crew of about eight people are working without pay to keep the building operational and research plants and insects alive.

“Some research requiring data and sample collection of these plants and insects is being lost and all research is being delayed,” Maness said.

Maness also said some of the affected employees are beginning to apply for unemployment. But, they are hampered by new regulations for federal workers requiring 18 months of pay stubs. Maness said those records are kept on a secure, electronic system that some employees do not have access to without their security card.

“We don’t want unemployment,” Maness said. “What we want is to get back to work and continue the research that we do that helps the farmers and the American people.”

“These feds are real people, just like you. They are Peorians who pay taxes, own homes and frequent Peoria businesses. Many of them live paycheck to paycheck just like many of you,” Maness said.

Durbin says it is estimated the shutdown is affecting 8,000 federal employees in the state of Illinois.

Durbin says a signature from President Donald Trump will solve the problem.

“What (Democrats) have urged (the president) to do in the last several weeks is continue the negotiations over the border. We know that’s what’s at the heart of this politically,” Durbin said. “Continue the negotiations but not at the expense of critical research at the Ag Lab and other places.”

The Ag Lab has been on list of possible budget cuts on a number of occasions, to the frustration of Durbin and, he says, other Illinois lawmakers.

“If there’s anything that draws together the congressional delegation in Central Illinois it’s when we hear those rumors,” Durbin said. “On a bipartisan basis we will fight that, and have successfully over the years.”

“Anyone who thinks that cutting back on research in America is a way to build a bright future doesn’t have their head screwed on right,” Durbin said.