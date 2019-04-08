Raber Packing Co. Plans To Reopen In West Peoria

After a devastating fire on Nov. 8, Raber Packing Company plans to reopen in time for this year’s holiday season.

The goal is to open a new 40,000 square foot project by Nov. 1 and owner Buddy Courdt said there will be nothing like it in the Midwest.

“We chose to get out and be more accessible to our customers,” Courdt said.

The new location will be located on Farmington Road in West Peoria next to the gas station near Swords Hill.

A bigger and more upgraded location will allow more products to be made, and the company could make products they could not make at the original location.

“There’s a lot of snack sticks we could make, there’s a lot of jerkys that we could make, there’s a lot of products we’ll be able to make now and have the room for people to buy,” Courdt said.

West Peoria Mayor, Jim Dillon says the business will help the community.

“It’s exciting because what it’s going to do for Raber’s, is I think their business is going to do for the neighboring businesses,” said Dillon. “Everything feeds off one another”.

With a larger facility, Courdt says they will also be able make customers more familiar with his industry.

“We’ll be able to emphasize more on education, and teaching our customers what we actually do and how we do it,” Courdt said.

Also, with a larger facility to operate in, Raber Packing Company will be able to distribute products outside of Illinois.

“For our future, there is a lot more growth available in the industry for us. We’ll be able to start pushing products to any of the states that we want to in the U.S.,” Courdt said.

With a goal of opening right before Thanksgiving, sales are expected to rise.

“I would expect that we will be a lot busier going into this holiday. We’ll be a lot more accessible,” Courdt said.